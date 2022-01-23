ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will movie theaters ever make a full comeback in the age of streaming?

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of movie theaters has been up in the air for years. That’s only become more pronounced as we continue to adjust to COVID-19 and fears of public gatherings in places like cinemas. Meanwhile, streaming is primed to fill that void. It’s perhaps overly simplistic to frame this as a...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 1

WLTX.com

'Madea' character makes a comeback for new Tyler Perry Netflix movie

ATLANTA — It's the news Tyler Perry fans are excited about — Madea is back. In about a month, Netflix will drop "A Madea Homegoing," bringing his beloved character out of retirement. The multi-faceted entertainer, studio owner, and philanthropist made the announcement in an Instagram post on Jan....
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Planned Live-Action Remake Of ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor currently starring in the feature film Cyrano, slammed plans for a Disney live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, telling podcaster Marc Maron that the project is “f*cking backwards.” Disney’s latest adaptation of the classic 1938 animated film is set to star West Side Story actror Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a newly created male lead character. “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” Dinklage said on Maron’s WTF podcast yesterday. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?” The planned remake will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is expected to go into production in the UK this spring.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Costume Designer Explains Why It Has ‘Every Element to Win Best Picture’

Back in 2018, “Black Panther” cracked the best picture race and showed that the industry was ready to recognize the superhero movie. It also landed five other nominations and made Oscar history when Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler won in their respective categories of costume design and production design. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which just swung back to the top of the box office is leading the conversation once again for all the reasons Owen Gleiberman mentioned here, showing why a superhero movie should be considered worthy of cracking the best picture race — especially as the number...
MOVIES
Variety

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Movie ‘Father Stu’ Sells to Sony

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15. Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, “Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Read The Screenplay For A Marvel That’s Now One Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened December 17 and shattered box office records for the pandemic era and beyond. In case there is anyone out there left who still hasn’t seen the movie, this article will touch on some spoilers from the Sony/Marvel film — and the screenplay certainly will. In the script by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, everyone knows that Peter Parker...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Percy Jackson’ Series a Go at Disney+

Percy Jackson is getting a new life at Disney+. The streaming platform has given a series order to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on author Rick Riordan’s best-selling series of novels. The project has been in development since May 2020. “The wait is over, demigods,” Riordan said in a video announcing the series pickup. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.” Disney’s 20th Television is producing the Disney Branded Television series. The studio was also behind a pair of movies based on the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
MOVIES
newjerseystage.com

THE END? Movie Theaters Are Hanging on for Dear Life

When I was a teenager in Morris County in the 1960s, my buddies and I went to the movies at least once week. We had plenty of movie theaters to attend, too. There was the State Theater, in my hometown of Boonton, a lovely old band box of a theater that you entered and then turned around completely to see the screen (you also had to weather the cigar smoke from the theater owner, drifting wherever he drifted). There was the Denville Theater, on Main Street Denville, where I saw plenty of Westerns. We went to the Baker Theater in Dover, a narrow move house wedged into the middle of a block on the main drag. And, of course, there was the jewel in the crown, the Community Theater, in Morristown, a big, bawdy, over-sized movie house that tried to burst out of its majestic red brick frame. I saw lots of James Bond movies there (and fell in love with all of the “Bond girls”).
BOONTON, NJ
104.3 WOW Country

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made

As evidenced by the sheer amount of stuff we publish about superheroes on this site, it should be clear that we here at ScreenCrush love comic-book movies. We don’t love every superhero movie, though. Just like any other genre, comic-book movies have produced some all-time classics and some all-time stinkers.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Kanye West documentary, Aubrey Plaza’s crime thriller and other highlights

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
baylorlariat.com

Movie theaters are superior to at-home movies

Movies are my favorite pastime; I love sitting down without my phone, watching my favorite actors on the screen and of course, getting the snacks that inherently go along with the experience. Throughout the pandemic, I missed movie theaters and began watching new and old movies alike in the comfort of my house. However, after seeing movies at the new Waco Cinemark, I have been reminded why movies in theaters are so superior.
WACO, TX
Film Threat

Top Gambling Movies Ever

Are you interested in the topic of gambling? Many people now feel a lack of adrenaline and get bogged down in their routine. Some are ready to risk and select a good UK online casino to have some fun and feel the atmosphere. While others prefer to be viewers and like to enjoy the actions from the sidelines. If you want to enjoy some exciting gambling movies, constantly keeping you in tension, take a look at our selection. Spoiler: you will even find something that you didn’t expect to see in such a list!
GAMBLING
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

Milla, a seriously ill teenager, falls in love with a drug dealer, Moses, her parents' worst nightmare. (PG for thematic content, violence, language and brief suggestive material; 2:01) Suzu is a shy high school student living in a rural village. But when she enters a massive virtual world, she escapes...
