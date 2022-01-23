Two Income-Oriented Strategies to Protect and Grow Wealth in the Market

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street to open lower after Nasdaq's worst week since March 2020. U.S. stock futures dropped Monday, indicating more steep losses to start the new week following the Nasdaq's and the S&P 500's worst weeks since March 2020, just after the Covid pandemic was declared. For last week, the Nasdaq lost 7.6% and the S&P 500 shed 5.7%, logging four- and three-week losing streaks, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.6% last week, its worst weekly performance since October 2020 and its third straight weekly decline. The Nasdaq was firmly in correction territory, down 14% from its November record close. The S&P 500 and the Dow were down 8% and 7% from their record closes earlier this month.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO