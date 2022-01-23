ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Union members rally alongside Special Metals workers on strike

By ANNA SAUNDERS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local union members from across the Tri-State joined the 450 workers on strike at Special Metals on Saturday to rally and show support. The Special Metals workers are now on day 114 of their strike. Although temperatures were in the frigid lows, workers like...

WOWK 13 News

Special Metals workers to return to bargaining table

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson says that striking Special Metals workers and the company will go back to the bargaining table next week. Thompson says they will meet on Wednesday and Thursday and “hopefully resolve this.” The workers and the company have been at odds over things like healthcare […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coca-Cola union considering going on strike

UPDATE: (9:37 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27) – In response to the Local Teamsters Union press conference on Wednesday, Coca-Cola has shared the following response: “We’ve continued to pay our valued West Virginia teammates despite a ransomware attack in December that disabled digital timekeeping for us and thousands of companies around the world. While the third-party […]
CHARLESTON, WV
US 103.3

Union May Go On Strike Soon In North Dakota. Wait, Union?

Megaphones are fun to use. The best megaphoners come up with catchy phrases that usually center around... Striking workers then yell the thing that they want. Then, you ask the crowd "When do we want it?" Strikes are generally staged by a group of workers called a "union". As a...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Denver

King Soopers Union Members Ratify 3-Year Contract That Would End Strike

DENVER (CBS4)– Members of the UFCW Local 7, the union representing King Soopers workers, voted to ratify a contract that would end the strike Monday night. Employees returned to the store on Friday amid the announcement that an agreement had been reached. (credit: CBS) The 3-year agreement would settle the recent dispute. The 8,000 union members began voting on Monday. “The agreement contains the most significant wage increase ever secured by a UFCW local for grocery workers and includes first-year wage increases for long standing employees. Some workers will receive wage increases in excess of $5.00 per hour. The Union also successfully negotiated...
DENVER, CO
rockpapershotgun.com

With a union forming, the Raven QA strike is ending

With quality assurance workers at Raven Software preparing to unionise, the Activision Blizzard staff who have gone on strike to help secure better treatment for the team are looking to end the strike. The strike started on December 9th following surprise layoffs at the Call Of Duty: Warzone studio's QA department, with some other teams and Actiblizz people supporting them. Unused cash raised for a strike fund will be saved for future efforts.
LABOR ISSUES
Axios

Activision worker strike ends pending union recognition

Employees at Call of Duty developer Raven Software have ended their strike after nearly seven weeks. The details: Workers announced the news over the weekend on Twitter, noting that the strike has ended "pending the recognition of our union." "We have asked to be recognized under GWA, *pending* refers to...
LABOR ISSUES
kvor.com

Union members vote on pact

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 will begin voting Monday on the tentative deal struck late last week between King Soopers workers and Kroger, King Soopers parent company, ending a week-long strike. It started January 12th in the Denver area. Colorado Springs workers did not go on strike even though they voted in favor of walking off the job. but they will also vote on the new agreement. Wages, health benefits, and security at work were the main issues the union brought in front of management. If workers approve the new deal goes into effect immediately.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KATU.com

Group rallies in support of Portland city workers as strike looms

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group gathered for a rally outside of Portland City Hall Saturday afternoon to support city workers. Portland city workers are threatening to strike, making it clear to city council that it is up to them to offer a fair contract. City employees have been working...
PORTLAND, OR
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Strike Ends for Colorado King Soopers Workers

Grocery workers at Kroger's Colorado King Soopers banner have ended their strike, which began Jan. 12. On Jan. 21, King Soopers and City Market announced that after several months of ongoing negotiations with UFCW Local 7, the two organizations have reached a fully recommended tentative agreement to settle. “We are...
COLORADO STATE
gamepur.com

Raven Software QA workers officially unionize after strike goes on for five weeks

Its been more than a month since publisher Activision Blizzard fired 12 of Raven Software’s quality assurance testers despite previously promising them new contracts, and now current employees have officially announced their unionization with Communication Workers of America. Under this union, 34 members of the staff have formed a group known as Game Workers Alliance in the effort to be voluntarily recognized by the publisher.
LABOR ISSUES
KXL

City Of Portland Trade Union Workers Authorize Strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trade workers for the City of Portland belonging to six unions have authorized a strike with 86% support among the members who voted. The District Council of Trade Unions represents workers with AFSCME Local 189, IBEW Local 48, IUOE Local 701, IAM District W24, UA Local 290, and IUPAT District 5 Council. Members make up about 16% of the city’s workforce.
PORTLAND, OR
cbslocal.com

Union Representing Hennepin Co. Workers Files Intent To Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A union representing thousands of Hennepin County workers has filed notice of intent to strike. The workers represented by AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822 filed their notice with the Bureau of Mediation Services. The two chapters represent more than 3,500 workers — including social workers, nurses,...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
nwlaborpress.org

More Shakespeare Festival workers unionize

A group of 16 scenic and prop shop workers at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) has joined their fellow production workers as members of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 154. The newly unionized workers workers produce the scenery and props for OSF plays at a facility in Talent, Oregon.
TALENT, OR
CBS Denver

King Soopers, Union Representing Striking Workers Return To Bargaining Table As Strike Nears 1 Week

DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers and UFCW Local 7, the union representing workers who are on strike, returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday morning. The union issued a statement that after four days of negotiations, little to no progress has been made. The King Soopers strike began on Jan. 12. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at a passing car as they go on strike across the Denver metro area on January 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area. The union said Kroger, the parent company for King Soopers, is failing to pay a livable wage. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Denver Mayor Calls On Community To Support King Soopers Employees Those on the picket line say in addition to more money, they want to feel safe at work.
DENVER, CO
mining-technology.com

Miners’ unions threaten strikes at Sibanye-Stillwater operations

A strike across the South African miners’ operations seems likely following failed wage negotiations between the company and unions. South Africa’s mining unions have been cleared to strike after a breakdown in wage negotiations with Sibanye Stillwater. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, an independent dispute resolution body issued a certificate of non-resolution in relation of the dispute conciliation process between the miner and the labour unions.
WORLD

