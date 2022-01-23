ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statue of late Congressman John Lewis to be unveiled in Charleston on its way to U.S. Capitol

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A statue of late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader, John Lewis, is set to be displayed in Charleston as it makes its way to Washington, D.C.

The statue will be unveiled on Feb. 3 at the American College of the Building Arts (ACBA) on Meeting Street in Downtown Charleston. The event will include remarks by S.C. Representative Jim Clyburn.

The Charleston unveiling is just the first stop for the 7-foot, 800-pound statue as it makes its way to its permanent location in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. The statue is set to be unveiled in each state it passes through.

The Lowcountry takes on an icy weekend

After leaving Charleston, the statue will be displayed at S.C. State University in Orangeburg for one week. In honor of this grand gesture, it will be accompanied by and mounted on a 1,300-pound stone plinth created by students at the American College of the Building Arts.

This year, the unveiling opens the college’s ACBA Honors Award celebration. The award is presented annually to honor exceptional leadership and contributions in the fields of preservation and the building arts and will recognize Rodney Mims Cook Jr.

Cook is the founding president of the National Monuments Foundation and spearheaded the effort to place Lewis’ statue into an Atlanta park named for Cook’s father, a 20-year member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Chairman of the Republican Party who advocated for civil rights in the 1960s and 70s.

The event begins at 12 PM and is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 23

tom
4d ago

oh its ok for him to get a statue while they destroy statues of people of importance to our history whats wrong with this picture

Reply
8
Guest
4d ago

Charleston will be honored! Good Trouble for equality HUMAN RIGHTS! Born & raised SC! End Racism & Embrace one another….aren’t people tired of fighting for the color of skin? Exhausting & inhumane! Kindness….can cure ALOT!

Reply
6
Truth Hurts
4d ago

tear it down. an eye for an eye. that is what we do now to racists in America, right?

Reply(7)
15
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

