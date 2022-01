Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 15 – Spring 2021 – Electrified!. The K3Sisters of Dallas have been taking over social media by storm and raising eyebrows in the music industry. The fourth-generation musicians each began their musical journey learning the Suzuki violin method at the age of four and even joined the stage with their parents’ band at that young age. The sisters shared, “Every time one of us turned four, we would go on stage with them and play a song on the fiddle with them and sing. It’s just been something we’ve always enjoyed that we’ve grown up with it. We are fourth-generation musicians, so I guess you could say it’s in our blood.”

