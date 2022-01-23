ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Being Overwhelmed Doesn’t Have to Lead to Cynicism”: Rachel Lears on Her Climate Change Sundance Doc, To The End

By Editor's Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynicism is the dramatic foil in To the End, Rachel Lears’s Sundance Documentary Competition follow-up to her 2020 Sundance picture Knock Down the House. In that film she followed four women — political newcomers hailing from diverse walks of life, all motivated to action by the Trump presidency — as they...

‘To the End’ Review: A Documentary About Trying to Change the Systems Enabling Climate Change

Unstoppable force meets immovable object in “To the End.” Rachel Lears’ documentary inspires in its portrait of youthful activists organizing to push impactful climate-change policies into American political reality — and exasperates in the resistance with which that urgent quest is greeted on both sides of the entrenched-power aisle. Covering several years of fast-moving events, this Sundance premiere is too exclusively U.S.-focused to be particularly viable for offshore programmers, but its topicality should stir sales interest on home turf.
Sundance 2022 Women Directors: Meet Rachel Lears – “To the End”

Rachel Lears is a documentary director, producer, and cinematographer based in Brooklyn, NY. Rachel’s most recent feature documentary, Netflix’s “Knock Down the House,” won the US Documentary Audience Award and the Festival Favorite Award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was shortlisted for an Oscar and nominated for an Emmy in 2020. Her previous feature, PBS’ “The Hand That Feeds,” co-directed with Robin Blotnick, won numerous festival awards and was nominated for an Emmy in 2017.
Sundance 2022 Critic’s Notebook: The Mission, Utama

Mormonism is a shadow structure of any IRL Sundance experience, at a minimum if ordering drinks; at the beginning of Tania Anderson’s The Mission, I was briefly transported from my virtual Sundance apartment cocoon to Utah’s snowy slopes and the towns below. Anderson’s debut feature documentary invites viewers to observe the nice-seeming young men and women dispatched from there to proselytize on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The opening introduces four main subjects—two male, two female—preparing to separate from their families for a two-year term, beginning with nine weeks of missionary training camp in Provo. From there, they’re sent to Finland, whose total population of Mormons is 4,900—fewer than there are in Nephi City alone. It never occurs to anyone to point out that this probably says more about Nephi City and Utah’s general surplus of Mormons, and what that might mean for everyone else who lives there, than it does about Finland.
