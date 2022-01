A polar bear cub has been settling into life at the wildlife park where it was born a month ago.The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has released video footage of the cub wriggling and rolling over in the straw before settling down for a nap in the cubbing den.The cub was born in December at the RZSS-owned Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie to mother, Victoria and father, Arktos.Visitors are not yet able to see the youngster as both Victoria and her cub are settled in the off-show den to give them peace and quiet during the first sensitive...

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO