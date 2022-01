To the editor: Kinross’ Manh Choh Mine trucking route designed to haul mining ore through the streets of Fairbanks cannot be allowed to go forward as proposed. At full operation, an 80-ton highway tractor pulling two side-dumps would drive through at least eight traffic signals every eight minutes, all day and all night, seven days per week. Stop and think about that for a minute. The negative impact on our air quality, as well as the noise, dust and road congestion through our town is unacceptable and will affect the quality of our lives in Fairbanks for years to come.

2 DAYS AGO