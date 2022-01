Seven Bangladeshi migrants have died of hypothermia after crossing the Mediterranean on a boat that was carrying about 280 people from Libya towards the Italian island of Lampedusa.The Italian coastguard carried out a rescue operation on Monday night after seeing the boat off the coast of Lampione, an uninhabited island near Lampedusa, officials said on Tuesday. Three people were dead when the coastguard arrived for the rescue in rough waters, and another four died while being taken to Lampedusa. Other migrants were taken to the island’s hospital to be treated for hypothermia and severe disorientation. Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio...

