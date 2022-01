The Alabama killer who was executed Thursday by lethal injection for a 1996 murder remained silent during the procedure at Holman Prison. Matthew Reeves, 43, was convicted of capital murder for murdering a driver who gave him a ride in 1996. Willie Johnson, the victim, died from a shotgun blast to the neck during the robbery. He picked up Reeves, 18 at the time, who was on the side of the road. Evidence showed he went to a party afterward and celebrated the killing with blood still on his hands.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO