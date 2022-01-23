Get $35 off your first order of a Reviewed-approved Gobble meal delivery subscription

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Gobble

Whether you're looking to make restaurant-quality meals at home or simply cut back on trips to the grocery store, signing up for a meal delivery service could help. Perfect for taking the stress out of mealtimes, Gobble sends you pre-prepped and ready-to-cook dinners right to your front door, and, right now new members can scoop tasty savings before Presidents' Day 2022 .

For a limited time, new subscribers can get $35 off their first delivery and free shipping, too. While the deal is only available to new subscription accounts and applies to just the first meal delivery, it can be used on any Gobble plan . Just enter your email to claim the savings, then select the plan that works best for you.

Ranking as the best pre-prepped meal kit we've ever tested , every Gobble meal we made came together in 15 minutes or less, as promised by the brand. Each box came packed with pre-made sauces, partially-cooked starches and sliced, diced and minced vegetables. In testing, we found that Gobble's meal kits offered balanced flavors, high-quality ingredients and creative recipes. Better still, the meals were simple and fast to cook—making nightly dinners a breeze.

Gobble offers a Lean & Clean meal kit and a Classic Dinner box , complete with weekly meals featuring meat, fish, vegetarian dishes and more—perfect for satisfying every taste bud and diet. Meal kits that feed two typically start at $63.96 for two nights of meals per week—but you can get your first box for just $28.96 thanks to the current promotion. If you're serving a larger crowd, you can opt for a plan that serves four with two nights of meals per week, normally ringing up at $103.92 weekly but right now, just $68.92 for your first order with this promotion.

Ready to get cooking? Head to Gobble to start saving on your weekly meals, and get dinner on the table in just minutes.

Save $35 on your first meal delivery from Gobble.

