Blinken says 'a single additional Russian force' entering Ukraine would trigger US response

The Kremlin said Thursday that there was "little ground for optimism" in resolving the crisis over Ukraine after the U.S. rejected Russia's main demands, but that dialogue was still possible. Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled that Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe. But as expected, the U.S. and the Western alliance firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow's main points Wednesday, refusing to permanently ban Ukraine from joining NATO and saying allied deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe are nonnegotiable. The U.S. did outline areas in which some of Russia's concerns might be addressed, possibly offering a path to de-escalation.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 16 HOURS AGO