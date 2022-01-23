Should DINOSAUR Be Rethemed? Disney Fans Voice Opinions

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. I hope you are all well and safe out there. It's been a challenging few weeks here in New York. As I write this it appears that we may be seeing some light at the end of yet another COVID tunnel. The winter cold has settled in and although I'm a lifelong skier and love winters, my thoughts are starting to turn south right now for some much needed relief. Just today, I was having a conversation with MousePlanet's own Gregg Jacobs about traveling to the Caribbean, our favorite islands to travel to and when we might consider heading back. Gregg's an Aruba guy and having been there myself I can't blame him but, at this point, I'll take any of them. I could use a beach chair and a drink with a hunk of fruit and an umbrella in it pretty badly right now. Unfortunately, that's a little out of reach for me at this point, but how about sunny Florida? Maybe Central Florida? Home of Walt Disney World? Is that on my horizon? As it stands, I'm the just about only one on the MousePlanet team that hasn't made it back into a Disney park since this mess began in 2020. Quite honestly, that's a designation I could do without. I'm dying to go back. Maybe this spring? Hopefully by summer. Only time will tell but, as always, there's a Disney trip planned in my head.

