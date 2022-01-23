ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should DINOSAUR Be Rethemed? Disney Fans Voice Opinions

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been a lot of talk lately on a possible retheme coming to the DINOSAUR attraction, located at Walt Disney World — especially when Disney seemingly pulled the merchandise from the stores and as the dinosaur statue out front looks a bit dismal. So how do fans...

insidethemagic.net

