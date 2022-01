MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers return to South Florida beginning Tuesday night. There is a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that is moving towards the Florida West Coast so plenty of moisture is surging back into our area. The rain arrives on Tuesday night with spotty showers. Then cloudy skies are in store for Wednesday morning with muggy and milder conditions. Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid and upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. South Florida needs to be prepared with an umbrella during the mid-afternoon and through the early evening hours on Wednesday...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO