Parking bans issued across Northeast Ohio

Multiple cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans.

The following cities have issued parking bans:



Elyria.

Grafton.

Mogadore.

Parma Heights.

Newburgh Heights.

Cleveland—The parking ban is extended until Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 8 a.m.

Eastlake.

Fairview Park.

Parma.

Wadsworth.

Ravenna—The parking ban is extended from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Bath Township.

Cuyahoga Falls.

Tallmadge.

If you're parked on the street, you need to move your vehicle.

