Grafton, OH

Parking bans issued across Northeast Ohio

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
Multiple cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans.

The following cities have issued parking bans:

  • Elyria.
  • Grafton.
  • Mogadore.
  • Parma Heights.
  • Newburgh Heights.
  • Cleveland—The parking ban is extended until Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 8 a.m.
  • Eastlake.
  • Fairview Park.
  • Parma.
  • Wadsworth.
  • Ravenna—The parking ban is extended from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Bath Township.
  • Cuyahoga Falls.
  • Tallmadge.

If you're parked on the street, you need to move your vehicle.

Comments / 7

Mercedes Cardwell
4d ago

They needs to stop blocking our driveways after we already had them shoveled it's not fair to us citizens...

Reply(3)
4
Junior Ray
4d ago

they need to plow safely. no big piles on the corners PLEASE!!!

Reply
6
 

