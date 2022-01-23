Parking bans issued across Northeast Ohio
Multiple cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans.
The following cities have issued parking bans:
- Elyria.
- Grafton.
- Mogadore.
- Parma Heights.
- Newburgh Heights.
- Cleveland—The parking ban is extended until Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 8 a.m.
- Eastlake.
- Fairview Park.
- Parma.
- Wadsworth.
- Ravenna—The parking ban is extended from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- Bath Township.
- Cuyahoga Falls.
- Tallmadge.
If you're parked on the street, you need to move your vehicle.
