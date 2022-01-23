Brewin’upastorm rallies to pick up Lingfield prize

Brewin’upastorm pounced late to claim the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle for Aidan Coleman and Olly Murphy in a thrilling three-runner affair at Lingfield

The nine-year-old fell when going with every chance in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day – but put that misfortune behind him to land a valuable prize at the inaugural Winter Million meeting.

Starting as the 13-8 joint-favourite alongside Gavin Cromwell’s Darver Star, Coleman’s mount was at the rear of the field for much of the contest as Gary Moore’s Goshen led, with Darver Star appearing the one going best as things started to hot up.

But approaching the penultimate flight Brewin’upastorm was galvanised into contention by Coleman, avoiding Goshen’s errant jumping and pulling clear after a good jump at the last to beat Darver Star by a length and a quarter. Goshen was a nose back in third.

Coleman said: “He was probably very unlucky in the Relkeel and he has made amends today.

“He handled the ground well enough and you have to be delighted with that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox