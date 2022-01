Last year, the folks behind Clean Creatives, Duncan Meisel and Jamie Henn, stumbled upon an ad from Philip Morris that was “so bad” they thought it was a joke. “It was just really poorly made,” says Meisel, who is also a climate activist and strategy consultant. “It had a bunch of bad stock footage and it just wasn't persuading anybody. And I realised that when you get smart, creative people to stop working for an industry, the ability that they have to persuade the public is diminished. And we could probably do that with the fossil-fuel industry.”

