NEW ORLEANS — Police chief Shaun Ferguson says the NOPD wants to deter crime like armed robbery and carjacking on the front end before crime takes place. However, he points to the volume of domestic violence calls into NOPD as another area of importance the department has to focus its resources on. According to police, just last year there were over 12,000 calls made to the NOPD for issues of domestic violence alone.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO