COLD! Frost Advisory In Effect For Palm Beach County

Temperature To Plunge Tonight Across South Florida.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A frost advisory is in effect for much of South Florida. While Sunday should be relatively nice with highs in the low 70s, the temperature is expected to plunge overnight to the low 40s. That has led the National Weather Service to issue this advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Miami FL

930 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST MONDAY…



* WHAT…Temperatures around 33 to 36 degrees will result in

frost formation.



* WHERE…Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach and Inland Collier

Counties.



* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Monday.



* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Temperatures will rebound on Monday into the upper 60s. The low Monday night will be 50s, then we head back to the 70s on Tuesday.

