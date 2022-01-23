ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Bayview K.C. Jones Playground reopens after major renovation

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Following a $6 million renovation project at the Bayview K.C. Jones Playground in San Francisco that lasted more than a year, the park has reopened with a bigger play area, an improved ball field, new exercise equipment for adults, a walking path and a picnic lawn.

The environmentally-friendly design includes opportunities for nature exploration, 29 new trees and a bio-retention area that filters and stores stormwater with native plant vegetation to prevent flooding city sewers during larger storms, according to a city news release.

The project, which broke ground in the fall of 2020, was made possible through open space, forestry and general funds as well as a grant through the 2012 Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond’s Community Opportunity Fund and a donation of play equipment by the Public Health Foundation.

Both the grant and donation were secured through the work of Friends of MLK Park/Bayview HEAL Zone and Parks 94124. Additional funding was provided through federal and state grants.
The playground is named in honor of local basketball great K.C. Jones, who grew up in the nearby Double Rock Housing Development and played football and baseball at the playground.

