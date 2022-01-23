AI vs. Coronavirus: 6 Ways it Helps Healthcare

DeepScribe, the first widely accepted application of voice and AI technology in healthcare, announced today that it has raised $30 million led by Nina Achadjian at Index Ventures, with participation from Alex Wang, CEO of Scale.ai; Dylan Field, CEO of Figma; and existing investors Bee Partners, Stage 2 Capital, and 1984 Ventures. DeepScribe is the first company using AI that clinicians trust and rely on for their critical medical documentation. Over the past 18 months, DeepScribe has scaled to over 400 physicians around the country and processed over half-a-million patient-physician conversations. This investment will accelerate DeepScribe’s growth as the company continues to improve and transform not only.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO