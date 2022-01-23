ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Ask an expert: There may be help for this maple with possible root rot

By Kym Pokorny
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gardening season has been put to bed for winter, but you may still have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question,...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 7,871 new cases, 19 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 7,871 new cases of coronavirus, 19 deaths and a sizeable jump in hospitalizations as the omicron variant continues to move toward what experts forecast will be a peak of the surge about a week from now. The number hospitalized with coronavirus – 1,130...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Multnomah County, OR
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon’s confounding tsunami system

While at the beach earlier this month, my daughter woke me, saying there was a tsunami alert (“Oregon coast under tsunami advisory after undersea volcano eruption; waves of 1-3 feet expected,” Jan. 15). Not knowing exactly what that meant, I suggested we get dressed and leave the rental cabin ASAP. We were staying in Falcon Cove, and while we were leaving, driving up the gravel road, we spotted a sign that said “Tsunami Site.” It wasn’t clear to us exactly what that meant. Once on U.S. 101, we headed north, since the tsunami was coming from the south. The highway was a steady downhill for a few miles, which worried me. We got through the tunnels at Arch Cape and saw a sign saying we had entered the Tsunami Hazard Zone. Meanwhile, we figured out what an alert meant – to stay off the beach for the day. The cabin we had left was in the safe zone. We did laugh at the absurdity of our flight, but it was a good lesson for us. Two ideas that could clear up any confusion while facing a potential tsunami disaster: government agencies and news outlets could differentiate among alerts, advisories and other vague descriptors, and clarify “sites” signage at gathering spots as “safe zones” or something similar. Back in the cabin, we had a great day watching large waves and discovered the detailed tsunami directions that were near the front door of our cabin. Lessons learned!
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
71K+
Followers
36K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy