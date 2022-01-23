Ask an expert: There may be help for this maple with possible root rot

While at the beach earlier this month, my daughter woke me, saying there was a tsunami alert (“Oregon coast under tsunami advisory after undersea volcano eruption; waves of 1-3 feet expected,” Jan. 15). Not knowing exactly what that meant, I suggested we get dressed and leave the rental cabin ASAP. We were staying in Falcon Cove, and while we were leaving, driving up the gravel road, we spotted a sign that said “Tsunami Site.” It wasn’t clear to us exactly what that meant. Once on U.S. 101, we headed north, since the tsunami was coming from the south. The highway was a steady downhill for a few miles, which worried me. We got through the tunnels at Arch Cape and saw a sign saying we had entered the Tsunami Hazard Zone. Meanwhile, we figured out what an alert meant – to stay off the beach for the day. The cabin we had left was in the safe zone. We did laugh at the absurdity of our flight, but it was a good lesson for us. Two ideas that could clear up any confusion while facing a potential tsunami disaster: government agencies and news outlets could differentiate among alerts, advisories and other vague descriptors, and clarify “sites” signage at gathering spots as “safe zones” or something similar. Back in the cabin, we had a great day watching large waves and discovered the detailed tsunami directions that were near the front door of our cabin. Lessons learned!

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO