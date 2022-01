Musician and friend of the NWADG, Sean Harrison writes to tell us news about a 57-year-old recording:. In January 1965, the five young band members who had recently barnstormed the country backing up rock-n-roller Ronny Hawkins were playing a gig at the Fondalite Club in downtown Tulsa. They called themselves Levon and The Hawks. Levon Helm, from Arkansas, was the only non-Canadian in the group. They didn’t know it yet, but they were only a few months away from becoming Bob Dylan’s backing band as the folk hero famously “went electric.” That brief period between Hawkins and Dylan is a telling piece of American music history. The Hawks became The Band.

