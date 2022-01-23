Main Street Lane Closures Scheduled in Norristown

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) this week announced $994,992 in grants for several grants to improve conservation in Chester County. The first of these grants, funded through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program, funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles that helps reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas. Three additional grants, funded through the Growing Greener program, are provided projects reducing pollutants in Pennsylvania’s waterways.
