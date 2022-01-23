ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Main Street Lane Closures Scheduled in Norristown

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORRISTOWN, PA — Eastbound Main Street will be reduced to a single lane between Water Street and Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) in Norristown, Montgomery County on Monday, January 24, through Friday, January 28, from 9:00 AM...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Cleanroom Manufacturer Opens Second PA Location in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that AES Clean Technology, a designer, manufacturer, and builder of cleanroom facilities, will invest $14.2 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County, and create 97 new, full-time jobs. The company is also retaining 95 jobs at its headquarters in Montgomery County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA Tourism Office Releases 2022 Happy Traveler Guide

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Tourism Office this week released the 2022 Happy Traveler, a guide dedicated to one-of-a-kind attractions and events throughout the commonwealth and a resource for travelers to plan future getaways. The annual guide, a helpful resource filled with exciting events and not-to-miss experiences across Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Norristown, PA
Traffic
Norristown, PA
Government
MyChesCo

$1 Million Announced for Environmental Conservation in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) this week announced $994,992 in grants for several grants to improve conservation in Chester County. The first of these grants, funded through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program, funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles that helps reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas. Three additional grants, funded through the Growing Greener program, are provided projects reducing pollutants in Pennsylvania’s waterways.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Street#Penndot
MyChesCo

Gunman Wanted for Philadelphia North 5th Street Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A manhunt is still underway for a wanted suspect accused of a shooting incident on North 5th Street in Philadelphia. Authorities state that on January 17, 2022, around 2:15 am, 35th District Officers responded to a shooting on the 5000 block of North 5th Street On arrival, Officers located the complaint, being treated by Medics for a single gunshot wound to the left calf. The male offender fired several shots before fleeing in a black sedan, possibly a BMW south on North 5th Street. The video depicts a physical dispute between the offender and another male just moments before the offender retrieves a firearm from the rear of the black sedan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested in Chester County on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police arrested a Philadelphia man on theft charges. Authorities state that on January 21, 2022, the West Chester Police Department received a report of a theft from Barnaby’s Bar, located at 15 S High St, West Chester. Through an investigation, officers determined that 25-year-old Joseph Adighibe from Philadelphia took possession of a wallet that did not belong to him at around 1:40am on January 21 from the bar. Adighibe later cooperated with authorities and returned the missing property. He was released on a summons. A preliminary hearing is pending.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware Fugitive, Aston Man Arrested in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Adam Jastrzebski from Aston, PA. Authorities state that on 23 January 2022, at approximately 6:25 am, officers responded to the report of a suspicious subject inside a building. Officers made contact with Adam Jastrzebski. Upon investigation, Jastrzebski was found to have a criminal warrant for aggravated assault out of Delaware. Delaware State Police advised the warrant was valid and agreed to extradite Jastrzebski to Delaware. Consequently, Jastrzebski was transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition to the State of Delaware.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Robbery Suspect Surrenders to Police in Bucks County

FEASTERVILLE, PA — The Lower Southampton Township Police Department arrested Jonathan Nelson on Friday, January 21, 2022, after he surrendered with his Attorney. Authorities state that Nelson is the prime suspect in connection to a bizarre robbery at the Sunoco station, located at 1500 Desire Avenue, involving a person camouflaged in white trash bags. In the early morning hours of December 17th, a suspect wrapped in vanilla-scented garbage bags, forced a clerk into the restroom demanding cigarettes and cash before fleeing.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy