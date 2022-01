Is this the metaverse? We refuse to know how all that works, but if we had to guess, it might look something like Grimes’s music video for her new single, “Shinigami Eyes.” The video finds Grimes, who is always on the cutting edge of … well, something, dancing in a neon-colored, spacey world and fighting with lightsabers. (Is the metaverse just Star Wars? Don’t answer that.) Grimes isn’t alone in her world either — Blackpink’s Jennie, performer Dorian Electra, and makeup artist Ryon Wu all make appearances. Because in the Grimes-verse, anything goes!

