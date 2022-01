There may not be a smart-home topic that integrators want to avoid more than “cybersecurity,” but the time for ignoring it is over. According to an exclusive Cybersecurity Study conducted by CE Pro back in 2020, only 27% of integrators reported that they offer any level of cybersecurity solution for their clients beyond what it is embedded in the hardware supplied by the network manufacturer. Indeed, a great majority of integrators (79%) believe the built-in protection from their hardware suppliers is sufficient protection for their clients. Meanwhile, the 2022 CE Pro State of the Industry Study in this issue reports that integrators predict just a 2.8% growth in the category this year.

