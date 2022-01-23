ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordheim, TX

Large fire quickly spreads near several structures

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmlCC_0dtV7G0K00
All photos were contributed by the Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department.

NORDHEIM, Texas – On Saturday, the Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a large fire around 12:19 p.m on Vasbinder Road, which is in the Northwest portion of DeWitt County. The fire quickly spread with several structures dangerously close.

The Yorktown Fire Department and Runge Fire Department also joined the efforts. All three departments were able to get the fire under control with minimal damage.

Yorktown EMS also stood by to ensure no one needed medical attention. John Green, a paramedic with Yorktown EMS and resident of Nordheim, provided drinking water for all local officials on the scene.

You can follow Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page for more news and updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown, TX
County
Dewitt County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Nordheim, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

25 News Now viewer shares photo of bald eagle

BLOOMINGTON, Texas – A woman named Dionne Lechuga living near Victoria county said she spotted a bald eagle in the Bloomington area. In the past, bald eagles were considered an endangered species, but research shows at least 160 have potentially been active in the Texas area. This is an increase from a total of five bald eagles in 1971. While they are a rare sight to see in the Lone Star state, recently some have been spotted near the crossroads in Jan. 2022. Regardless of the location, bald eagles more distinct creatures to find due to their contrasting white feathered head and brown body.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria’s downtown power restored

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the morning there was a large power outage in downtown Victoria. When power outages happen, AEP customers have access to an online outage map. The AEP said in a statement they found out about the issues and located most outages in the south side and downtown area. A spokesperson with a Prosperity Bank in downtown said there were three customers in the lobby when the outage occurred. Taking their company’s policy into consideration, they escorted the customers out of the building. Most importantly, they referred these three customers to other banks within the branch.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Vaccine Day Preview

  VICTORIA, Texas – Last May in order to help provide more opportunities for the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 25 News Now hosted ‘Vaccine Day’. With help from the Texas Military Department, community members pulled into the parking lot at the Victoria Television Group to receive their dose of the Pfizer, or the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines....
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Crimestoppers Requesting Information Regarding Robbery of Juvenile Walking Along East Rio Grande Street

        Victoria, Texas – On November 17, 2021 at approximately 5:00 pm, two male subjects robbed the male juvenile victim as he walked along the 3100 block of E Rio Grande St. One suspect was described as a Hispanic male with black curly hair and the second suspect was described as a white male with black hair....
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Runge Fire Department#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Enchanted Gardens Apartments readies to welcome residents this fall

VICTORIA, Texas – On Jan. 7, City of Victoria leaders and Victoria Housing Finance Corporation representatives attended a site tour of the future Enchanted Gardens Apartments. The Realtex Development Corporation project is located at 4601 N. Ben Jordan St. VHFC bongs mainly financed the project, which must be repaid by the developer. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affair’s housing tax credit program also helped finance the project.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Ways to preserve electricity during cold weather

VICTORIA, Texas – There are some ways to help preserve electricity, as temperatures are expected to get colder. First, plan beforehand if there’s an expected activity requiring a lot of energy use. Secondly, use natural light during the day. In addition, turn off unnecessary lights. Also, try to manage the thermostat, especially if the residency has smart-home features. Make sure the residence has proper insulation. Try running fuller laundry loads. When appropriate, temporarily hang dry some clothes. Try eating prepackaged foods or microwavable meals if this is an option. Lastly, unplug any unused electronics.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Freezing weather driving tips from the Corpus Christi Police Department

TEXAS – On Tuesday, the Victoria Police Department posted a Traffic Tip Tuesday. Here is a list of driving tips VPD offered drivers during freezing weather: Slow down! It’s much more difficult to control or stop your vehicle on a slick roadway. Use your headlights and windshield wipers if necessary. Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces....
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
599
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy