Large fire quickly spreads near several structures

All photos were contributed by the Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department.

NORDHEIM, Texas – On Saturday, the Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a large fire around 12:19 p.m on Vasbinder Road, which is in the Northwest portion of DeWitt County. The fire quickly spread with several structures dangerously close.

The Yorktown Fire Department and Runge Fire Department also joined the efforts. All three departments were able to get the fire under control with minimal damage.

Yorktown EMS also stood by to ensure no one needed medical attention. John Green, a paramedic with Yorktown EMS and resident of Nordheim, provided drinking water for all local officials on the scene.

You can follow Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page for more news and updates.

