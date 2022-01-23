ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield man charged after incident at Robeks

By Olivia Kalentek
 4 days ago
(WFSB) – A Fairfield man was arrested after yelling and throwing things at employees at a Robeks.

According to police, the man identified as James Iannazzo made a purchase at a Robeks on 2061 Black Rock Turnpike around 1:05 pm. Iannazzo made the purchase and left without incident according to police.

Iannazzo called 911 around 1:39 pm and requested emergency services to his home for a juvenile suffering from an allergic reaction. Police say the juvenile was transported to an area hospital.

According to police, Iannazzo returned to Robeks a short time later and confronted employees. Police say Iannazzo yelled at employees and demanded to know who made the smoothie that contained peanuts, which caused the juvenile’s allergic reaction.

Officials say when Robeks employees could not provide Iannazzo with an answer, he became irate and started cursing and throwing things at employees. Iannazzo allegedly threw a drink at an employee which hit their right shoulder. The employee did not report any pain or injury after this incident.

According to police, Iannazzo made comments towards an employee referencing their immigration status.

Iannazzo was asked to leave multiple times by Robeks employees. Police say Iannazzo did not leave the establishment and continued to yell at employees.

Iannazzo then attempted to open a door that led to an “Employees Only” area but could not get in because the door was locked.

According to police, the man left before they arrived, but he later turned himself in without incident.

Police say Iannazzo told officers he was upset that his son had a severe allergic reaction and then went back to the store because of that.

According to police, employees reported Iannazzo never mentioned a peanut allergy, but had only asked that there be no peanut butter in his drink.

Iannazzo was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, and criminal trespass.

His court date is scheduled for February 7 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Fairfield, CT
