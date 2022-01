FOMO, or the Fear of Missing Out, is a natural human condition that occurs in many aspects of our everyday lives. In investing, you can have FOMO if you hear about a great investment that has only gone straight up or if you are holding a majority of your investments in cash and the market reaches a new high. The best way to negate the FOMO phenomenon is to have an investment plan that aligns with your long-term goals.

