Watch Edmunds Editors Hit a 2015 Ford F-150 With a Sledgehammer

Now that we know the mechanical specifications of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, details about its twin-turbo V-6, and how its suspension is upgraded, what about its price? If you figured "somewhere close to the 470-hp Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392," pat yourself on the back—the Bronco Raptor starts at $69,995, a few thousand bucks shy of the V-8-powered Jeep. Now, let's see how it stacks up with that SUV and its other competitors. For fun, we'll also include the Bronco's bigger brother, the F-150 Raptor, just to get a sense of how the two Blue Oval-built, high-speed off-roaders compare. Especially since both utilize high-output, turbocharged V-6 engines under their hoods and Ford says the Bronco can do everything the F-150 can.

