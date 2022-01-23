ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) -- Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month, won for the eighth time in Monte Carlo ahead of another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien...

Related
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory McIlroy relishing return to familiar surroundings for Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy’s last appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic ended in huge frustration, but the two-time winner feels back in his comfort zone at Emirates Golf Club.McIlroy held a two-shot lead with eight holes to play in 2018, but bogeyed the 11th and 16th and three-putted the par-five 13th for par as China’s Li Haotong claimed the biggest win of his career.Asked his reaction at missing out on a first win since September 2016, McIlroy told European Tour Radio: “Yeah, p***** off. The competitor in me is very disappointed right now.”Despite missing out on victory four years ago, McIlroy has...
GOLF
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: The Good, the Bad and the battle of the GOATs

Top Performer - Sebastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche. After coming out on top in the battle of the WRC’s greatest of all-time, Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Isabelle Galmiche fully warrant the top performer status. At 47-years-old, even the nine-time champion questioned if he can still be competitive in brand...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Breen: A "bit surreal" to share Monte WRC podium with Ogier and Loeb

The M-Sport driver produced a measured drive to third at last weekend’s WRC season opener to kick off his 2022 campaign with a tidy haul of points. Competing in his first event as a full-time WRC driver for the Ford squad, the Irishman delivered a clever drive across the four days, electing not to be drawn into full attack mode all the time to ensure he brought the new Puma home 1m39s behind winner Loeb.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen and Red Bull relationship ‘worth more than any contract’

Christian Horner maintains Red Bull’s relationship with Max Verstappen is “worth more than any contract” after the team successfully helped the Belgian-Dutch driver to win the Formula 1 world championship.Since Daniel Ricciardo left at the end of 2018, Verstappen has been Red Bull’s priority, ahead of teammates such as Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and now Sergio Perez.And the 24-year-old has already confirmed his allegiance to Red Bull and hopes to extend their partnership for many more years since joining in 2016.“I said on the radio on the in-lap [in Abu Dhabi], I want to do this with this team...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win Australian Open doubles for ninth straight grand slam crown

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid made tennis history by winning a ninth consecutive grand slam title at the Australian Open.The British pair defeated Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2 4-6 (10-7) in the final of the wheelchair men’s doubles at Melbourne Park.Their success meant they broke the tie they held with Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women’s doubles titles between Wimbledon in 1983 and the French Open in 1985.Hewett and Reid have not been beaten in doubles at a slam since Wimbledon in 2019, winning back-to-back calendar Grand Slams.Hewett has the chance to...
TENNIS
semoball.com

The Latest: Nadal stays on track for record 21st major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):. Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals. Nadal was dominant throughout the first two sets,...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I think he will be racing’: Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton will return to F1 for 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to continue racing and secure a record-breaking eighth Formula One title by former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button.The future of the Mercedes driver remains uncertain after the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win the championship on the final lap of the 2021 campaign.Race director Michael Masi received criticism after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout and – while an FIA inquiry has been launched – it will not be made public until the eve of the 2022 season...
MOTORSPORTS
semoball.com

44-year history on the line for Barty in Australian final

Madison Keys decided to give her fellow American Danielle Collins a scouting report on Ash Barty after losing to the women's No. 1 in the Australian Open semifinals. After losing to Ash Barty in the semifinals, Madison Keys decided to give her fellow American Danielle Collins a scouting report ahead of the Australian Open title match.
TENNIS
Motorsport.com

Rallye Monte-Carlo Trailer

The 2022 WRC Season is here! With all-new hybrid cars and major driver changes, this is one not to be missed. Catch every moment on WRC+!
CARS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘bored’ of Abu Dhabi controversy, David Coulthard claims

Lewis Hamilton may be “bored” of fans suggesting he was robbed of the 2021 Formula 1 world title, David Coulthard has claimed.Hamilton was denied his eighth Drivers’ Championship under controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen able to pass the Mercedes driver on the final lap after the divisive intervention of race director Michael Masi.The 37-year-old accused the result of being “manipulated” in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but has since remained silent, and has not posted on social media since before the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.He is yet to commit to...
MOTORSPORTS
semoball.com

Nadal, Medvedev to meet in history-making Australian final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title. The 35-year-old Spaniard advanced to the Australian Open final for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini on Friday. He'll have to beat U.S....
TENNIS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas into Australian Open semis after easing past Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced his best form of the Australian Open to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach the semi-finals.Tsitsipas came into the event with uncertainty over his form and fitness following elbow surgery and has come through some tight matches, especially his fourth-round victory over Taylor Fritz.Young Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, was expected to provide Tsitsipas with his biggest challenge of the fortnight but the Greek was in total control from the start and eased to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.Tsitsipas broke serve in Sinner’s first service game and needed only two hours and six minutes to wrap up the win.It is the third time in three years that the 23-year-old has made the last four and he will look to emulate his run at the French Open last summer, when he reached his first final before losing to Novak Djokovic. Read More Blind and low-vision fans benefiting from new technology at Australian OpenNick Kyrgios labelled ‘an absolute knob’ by doubles opponent at Australian OpenEngland are ‘pumped’ ahead of crucial Ashes Test, Heather Knight says
TENNIS
The Independent

Masters champion Neil Robertson suffers first-round defeat in Berlin

Masters champion Neil Robertson bowed out of the BildBet German Masters in the first round as Ricky Walden turned the screw to see him off with a 5-3 win.Australian Robertson led 3-2 in Berlin when Walden made his move with breaks of 71, 79 and 124 to win the next three frames and secure his passage to a last-16 meeting with Luca Brecel.Asked how much of a boost claiming a big scalp could give him, the Englishman told the World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter account: “They’re the hardest games, to be honest, because you’re playing someone in top form, obviously...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s relationship questioned after reaction to F1 season finale

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the lack of public message from Lewis Hamilton since the end of the 2021 season underlines a desire from the British racer to “distance” himself from his team boss, the outspoken Toto Wolff.A thrilling but highly controversial final lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Hamilton pipped to victory, in the race and the championship, by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.Mercedes chief Wolff was unreserved in his post-race opinions, initially instigating an appeal against the result - later dropped - and continually claiming the outcome was as a result of a wrong call by...
MOTORSPORTS
semoball.com

Australian Open Lookahead: Can Barty end 44-year drought?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Ash Barty finally has a chance to end the hype -- and end a 44-year singles title drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam. The top-ranked Barty is on a 10-match winning streak and plays American Danielle Collins in the final. Barty has dropped just one service game in the entire tournament. Collins is 1-3 in four matches against Barty but her win came last year in Adelaide, Australia. Collins advanced to her first Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old Collins had endometriosis and last April underwent surgery, affecting most of her season. She's now just one win away from achieving her childhood dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion. The all-Australian men's doubles final is also set for Saturday, when Matt Ebden and Max Purcell will take on the so-called Special Ks -- Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.
TENNIS

