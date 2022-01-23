Maple mustard tofu is all about the sauce

When Chinese food first arrived in Korea in the late 1800s, it was in full service of feeding the Chinese men who, following their country’s militia, settled down in Korea for reasons centered around labor and international trade. After independent fluctuations in population and consumer behavior, it was in the late 1950s that Chinese food solidified as a mainstay embraced by the Korean people. If you go to a South Korean metropolis today, you’ll find that every neighborhood has at least one junggukjip (Chinese restaurant). Menus have slightly diversified since the founding days of the cuisine—teetering between being more Chinese or more Korean, or somewhere in between. Yet, there’s a classic trifecta of dishes you’re guaranteed to find anywhere: jjajangmyeon (noodles in black bean sauce), jjampong (spicy seafood noodle soup), and, my personal favorite, tangsuyuk (sweet and sour meat).
