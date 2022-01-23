ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple mustard tofu is all about the sauce

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever make a dish just for the sauce? What’s enrobed in it is almost beside the point — ideally, it’s so good you mutter something about being willing to eat it on a shoe. Not that I would ever equate tofu with a shoe...

The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
The Independent

Is frozen fruit and veg as healthy as fresh? Raymond Blanc defends Delia Smith over frozen peas

Remember back in 2008 when Delia Smith faced a barrage of criticism for suggesting that cooks cut corners with her How To Cheat at Cooking book?The culinary queen was lambasted for daring to put convenient ingredients like frozen mashed potato and ready-made pastry in her recipes, when previously she’d insisted that even pepper should be freshly milled at all times.Now, Raymond Blanc has leapt to Smith’s defence, praising her efforts to “really simplify food”.“She was heavily criticised for using tinned and frozen food in her recipes, but she was absolutely right,” Blanc told the Radio Times.“Take the frozen pea. First,...
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
