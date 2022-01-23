ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

The delta variant is infecting placentas, likely causing stillbirths

By Nicole Karlis
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMhWw_0dtV1bPt00

While the world is now suffering a surge in cases of COVID-19's omicron variant, the delta variant, previously the dominant strain, is still very much alive. Indeed, because more time has passed since delta first appeared in India in December 2020, more research is beginning to surface around how it differs from previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 — especially in pregnant people.

In a new study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital report that they detected the delta variant in the blood and placentas of women who had stillbirths and serious pregnancy complications.

Previous studies have suggested that COVID-19 poses a threat to pregnant women and fetuses. But the new research adds to a suspicion that the delta variant in particular could be especially dangerous to those that are pregnant.

Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Edlow's colleagues analyzed the nasal swabs, umbilical cord blood, and placentas of three women who had COVID-19 late in their pregnancies. Two of the women had stillbirths, and the third woman's fetus experienced distress and was delivered by an emergency cesarean birth. None of these women had been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The researchers found in the blood samples that all the women had detectable levels of delta in their nasal swabs, and in their placentas. Viral sequencing confirmed that each woman was infected with the delta variant.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

"All the moms had detectable virus in the bloodstream. All had high levels of detectable virus in their nasal swabs. All had infected placentas," Edlow said. "This was definitely different from what we saw with the ancestral strain of SARS-CoV-2 during the first part of the pandemic."

The suspicion first surfaced that delta could pose a greater threat to unvaccinated pregnant women in late November, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that pregnant women with COVID-19 were four times more likely to miscarry than uninfected pregnant women during the stretch of time when delta was surging in the United States.

"It seemed like we were seeing even more sick moms and a disproportionate number of stillbirths," Edlow said about the 2021 delta surge.

As Salon previously reported, doctors were taken aback by how many pregnant women they were seeing in the ICU.

"We are seeing more pregnant individuals coming in with severe COVID-19 disease that is severe enough to require intensive care unit, admission and intubation," Dr. Melissa Simon, an obstetrician gynecologist and professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, told Salon in August 2021. Simon said it was "concerning, because we're talking about not just the health of the pregnant person themselves but also the fetus." "This is really serious," Simon continued. "The numbers are increasing, and we could prevent that — the vaccinations could prevent that."

Jonathan Li, is an associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School (HMS) said while COVID-19 is largely thought of as a disease that affects the lungs, it can travel throughout a person's bloodstream and cause severe complications, like organ failure. (Some previous studies have characterized SARS-CoV-2 as a virus that infects the cardiovascular system in general.) It's possible, the researchers note, that the delta variant entering the bloodstream caused inflammation in the placenta, which could have caused complications.

"Our testing showed that the virus was widely disseminated in these three patients," Li said. "This represents another example of the systemic manifestations of COVID-19."

What makes the delta variant more dangerous than previous strains remains unknown — as does the risk omicron poses to pregnant people. The researchers emphasized that vaccination is still the best strategy for pregnant people to protect themselves.

"Yet stillbirth, preterm birth, and poor neonatal outcomes are all associated with getting COVID-19," Edlow said. "If you want to do the best thing for your baby, get vaccinated."

Comments / 170

relay
4d ago

I’m sure the vaccine don’t have anything to do with it or the boosters. And I’m sure they won’t tell us if she was vaccinated or not. There sure seems to be a few side effects of the vaccine on women. There is another reason they’re pushing this vaccine and it has nothing to do with COVID the idea was to lower the population

Reply(27)
83
Roger Smith
4d ago

And... here comes the stillbirth damage control. Remember everyone, when you start hearing from friends and family about women having stillbirths, it's covid's fault, and not the totally safe shots we really want to inject pregnant women with. 😉

Reply(9)
33
ruth
4d ago

Nope it's the vaccine! Your considered unvaccinated until two weeks after second shot. So any damage and deaths before that time is not accounted for.

Reply(1)
32
Related
contagionlive.com

Young Men at Increased Risk of Myocarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

Experiencing myocarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is rare, but more likely among persons under 24 years and male. This article was originally published on HCPLive. Risk of myocarditis following vaccination with either available messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19 is significantly low, but altogether higher than expected in persons aged 24 years and younger, according to a new national study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placenta#Stillbirth#Cdc#Delta#Women S Hospital#The Vulgar Scientist
The Weather Channel

Omicron Infection Enhances Immunity Against Delta Variant in Vaccinated Population: Study

We all have been mulling over the possibilities of how the COVID-19 pandemic would come to an end. There has to be something that will finally stop this never-ending ordeal impacting the world since 2020. And, what if that something is one of the coronavirus variants itself? Over the last few weeks, many people have been wondering whether Omicron would be the end of this pandemic?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Leavenworth Times

Scientists: New variant no cause for alarm

Yes, a new variant of omicron is spreading on at least four continents. No, it shouldn’t be a cause for panic, Massachusetts scientists said Tuesday. Unlike two years ago when everyone was learning about COVID-19, there are many tools to combat the disease, and, like its cousin, omicron BA.2 is expected to remain relatively mild.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

More Proof That COVID Vaccines Won't Harm Fertility

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines don't affect the outcomes of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a new study. It's more evidence that the shots won't harm fertility, researchers said. The results "will give people comfort to know that the COVID-19 vaccine does not affect their reproductive potential,” said senior study author Dr. Alan Copperman, director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy