SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday. This is ahead of a large storm system that is likely to bring Rain and the potential for heavy snow to Michiana. The latest data on Friday morning shows that a colder solution may be possible. That would mean colder air in place leading to a snowier solution. We will continue to sift through data as we look for some trends that will help us fine tune the details of this system by early next week. Keep checking back as we continue to watch the potential for a winter storm in Michiana.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO