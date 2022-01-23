Former Atlanta Hawks F Cam Reddish hears familiar refrain from Knicks

Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the up-and-down season from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (02:31). They also discuss the importance of De’Andre Hunter. The Bulls’ injury woes continue, as Alex Caruso is out again after a hard foul from Grayson Allen. The guys discuss Allen’s hard foul before going into Ayo Dosunmu’s surprise rookie season (10:27). All signs point to Frank Vogel staying, but the guys are more interested in discussing the rumor of a John Wall–for–Russell Westbrook swap (15:13). The guys debate what moves the Celtics can make that don’t include Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (30:45). They are last joined by NBA on TNT host Adam Lefkoe (36:12). They discuss working on set with Shaq, the situation with Ben Simmons, thoughts on James Harden if he gets traded to the 76ers, and Adam’s football knowledge.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO