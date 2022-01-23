ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Steven Passaro Men’s Fall 2022

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGGjn_0dtV0Bcu00
Steven Passaro Men's Fall 2022 Courtesy of Steven Passaro

Steven Passaro wanted to evoke the feeling of hypersensibility in his collection, titled “We Feel Things They’ll Never Feel,” a phrase that he’d been mulling over since he spotted it scrawled in London’s subway.

Tailoring forms the bedrock of his label, but in an earlier interview, Passaro said he wanted to apply it to men’s wear in a way that “ultimately negates the notion of gender” in a garment. The fall video offered a glimpse into the 3D process that he uses to design these garments and telegraphed a sense of ease owing to details like godets in the side of a coat that made it flare when in motion.

Among the standouts were a bright red coat that flowed out into a cape at the back; a suit with pockets tucked in continuation of the lapels on the jacket and pseudo-cargo pants; shirts with their structure or an undershirt figured as top-stitching, or trompe-l’oeil trousers that looked like jeans tucked into leather boots.

His physical presentation offered a closer look at these experiments in splicing several garments together or merging different layers of traditional men’s wear into a single piece. While the former made for too-busy pieces, the latter looked intriguing and like a direction worth pursuing.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Bianca Saunders Men’s Fall 2022

It was a solid yet subdued Paris debut for Bianca Saunders, winner of the 2021 ANDAM fashion prize, and a closely watched talent on the rise. Balenciaga chief executive officer Cédric Charbit, who will be mentoring her for one year as part of the prize package, was among those who filed into the Palais de Tokyo venue, the runway backdrop a simple beige curtain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022

Saffron yellow, forest green, magenta, aquamarine, bright orange. Massimo Alba’s charming fall collection was rich in zingy colors as a way to tear down the misconception that vivid tones are a bold, or even daring, sartorial choice for men. Alba thinks otherwise. He sees them as flourishes bringing a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sulvam Men’s Fall 2022

On a trip to Paris last October, Teppei Fujita engaged in one of the city’s favorite pastimes — people watching. Based on the observation that the runways are often divorced from how people dress in real life, he wanted to put his own spin on how people were dressing on the autumnal streets, building a wardrobe with traditional men’s wear fabrics and twisting it with his distinctive hand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Jeans
WWD

Missoni Men’s Fall 2022

Designed by an internal team after the exit of Angela Missoni as creative director last year, Missoni’s fall collection channeled the effortless elegance and athletic spirit of the brand’s founder. Ottavio “Tai” Missoni’s favorite knitwear staple, the cardigan, got special attention via rich textures and colorful designs inspired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Antonio Marras Men’s Fall 2022

Linear thinking is never an option when it comes to Antonio Marras’ fashion. The designer became fixated with masculine fabrications — checks, tartans and Prince of Wales — which he applied with gusto and an eclectic touch to his pre-fall women’s lineup. Back at work on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Solid Homme Men’s Fall 2022

The 34-year-old South Korean label Solid Homme continued its foray into Europe with its first Parisian runway show, after two seasons in Milan. Designer Woo Young Mi, best known in Paris as the founder and creative director of men’s label Wooyoungmi, sent out a range of tweaked classics mixed with casual additions given a faux-vintage air, all seen on a glass-box runway that turned into an infinity-mirror box once the lights went down.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Prada Men’s Fall 2022

For those who remember pre-pandemic fashion with nostalgia, seeing Jeff Goldblum and nine other actors such as Kyle MacLachlan and Asa Butterfield walking the Prada runway instantly triggered a sweet memory: The brand’s iconic fall 2012 show that saw the likes of Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman and Adrien Brody parading to loud cheers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2022

The collection was inspired by “the night out that never happened,” said Jonathan Anderson, who was thinking about all the club kids stuck inside with nowhere to go but online – to TikTok, WhatsApp or YouTube – and socialize as best they can in the age of COVID.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alanui Men’s Fall 2022

Alanui’s creative director Carlotta Oddi traveled to Iceland to find inspiration for the brand’s fall collection. The country’s evocative natural landscape fed the natural palette and motifs depicted on the brand’s luxurious knitwear, including beautifully executed intarsia cardigans illustrating the aurora borealis and snowy scenes. These...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ernest W. Baker Men’s Fall 2022

Reid Baker and Inês Amorim moved away from the moody, cinematic settings they have favored the past few seasons, choosing to present a runway-style video that highlighted the clothes, although its soundtrack alone — inspired by composer Eduard Artemyev’s work for Tarkovsky’s movies — succeeded in setting off the brand’s Lynchian ambiance splendidly. There was also a physical presentation at the Palais de Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A-Cold-Wall Men’s Fall 2022

Since Samuel Ross segued into fine art and design, recently exhibiting furniture at Design Miami with New York’s Friedman Benda gallery, he’s decided to work in a more “emotional way” with fashion, too, focusing more on “expression and form and shape.”. His fall effort for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Martin Grant RTW Fall 2022

Martin Grant always likes to punctuate his collections with an outlier — a statement eveningwear piece that stands out from his signature timeless designs. This season, he felt like throwing in a red taffeta opera cape, a seemingly random choice considering that most of the lineup consisted of classic jackets and trenchcoats with a ‘60s tinge. When news of André Leon Talley’s death broke, on the eve of Grant’s showroom appointments, the cape displayed on a mannequin suddenly felt like a tribute.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Uniforme Men’s Fall 2022

Just three years after launching their young brand, Uniforme founders Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats decamped for Nantes, a two-and-a-half hour train ride from Paris. It’s clearly done them some good. Not only are they closer to their factories to have tighter — and less wasteful — control over their production, the move has given them access to nature and more time for cultural life and contemplation away from the hustle and bustle of the capital. They’ve subtly dropped Paris from their name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

JordanLuca Men’s Fall 2022

London-based Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto’s first show in Milan for JordanLuca was a hot ticket, attracting the press and buyers that matter. “It is our first season in Milan, and the more we get back to physical shows, the more we get in touch with physicality,” Bowen said about their extremely tactile collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Juun.J Men’s Fall 2022

This season South Korean designer Juun.J set his sights on the skies, turning the hangars, hallways and runways of Seoul’s Incheon International Airport into a, well, runway as models paraded around the empty airport. The collection, titled Juun.Jset, was inspired by the idea of freer pre-pandemic travel and taking...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Casablanca Men’s Fall 2022

Charaf Tajer has never met an airport he didn’t like, but this season, the globetrotting designer found inspiration on his doorstep. Tajer has always been fascinated by the international aura of Paris — its diplomats, its luxury hotels and the golden age of supersonic travel on the now-defunct Concorde airliner. He showcased his coed collection, titled “Le Monde Diplomatique,” with a short film featuring “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey as an international woman of mystery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Auralee Men’s Fall 2022

Japanese brand Auralee returned to the runway with a new energy after two years of digital presentations. Unfortunately for those in Paris, the physical show was 6,000 miles away in designer Ryota Iwai’s native Tokyo after a late-stage change. Still, Iwai always planned for this collection to be seen in person, where an audience could “have that tension of being inside a space, of getting ready to start and the flow of the being able to go along with the music,” he said.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy