Hermès Men's Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Hermès is rarely the first out of the gate with hot fashion trends or items, but when the brand gets there, expect the toniest treatments imaginable.

Case in point: A glossy black bucket hat in the house’s “mirror Porosus crocodile” skin, sure to be one of the most sought-after and discussed accessories from Véronique Nichanian’s latest collection. (For those without Elon Musk budgets, there were also versions of the hat in water-repellent technical satin.)

Nichanian also served up what looked like the Rolls-Royce of chinos, single-pleated and smartly tapered down to a chunky cuff, in water-repellent compact cotton serge or stretch cotton drill. (The show notes, which come in a chic booklet, read like a menu in an expensive restaurant — no prices, but mouthwatering ingredients.)

Her outerwear-driven fall effort also offered technical parkas, the hoods and collars displaying the removable curly lamb lining, and glazed anoraks that had a camouflage effect, but resembled more the blurred botanicals depicted on giant screens mimicking tapestries at the Mobilier National — where the French Republic stores furniture and objects used to decorate ministries, palaces, chateaus and embassies.

Quilting looms as a big trend this men’s season and Nichanian rendered her blousons in embossed rubberized lambskin. The color combinations were eye-catching: frost blue with brown; mustard yellow or kelly green with gray.

This confident show started off outdoorsy and accrued tinges of rock ‘n’ roll grit as it progressed, with zippers toughening up utility pants and plush sweaters, and the sturdy ankle boots taking on a metallic sheen. Nichanian also inserted panels of lambskin or satin into flannel or wool serge suits, giving them a soupçon of cool, too.