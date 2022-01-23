ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duvet Puffers Are The Outerwear Trend That Feels Like Sleeping In

By Bella Gerard
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d85n_0dtUzJlN00

I’ve been anti-puffer for a long time. As a curvy girl, I just never felt as good in a puffer jacket as I did in something sleek and longline—think a gorgeous belted wool coat or a leather trench with some faux fur accents. In fact, I couldn’t tell you the last time I wore a coat that hit above my hips! My brain was stuck on the idea that puffers just couldn’t be flattering—or even cute , for that matter. However, a new wave of puffed-up pieces has completely won me over, and I’m now the owner of not one, but two duvet puffers. And I’m ready for more!

While attending New York Fashion Week and making note of all the upcoming trends , duvet-inspired quilting definitely caught my eye. Designers liike Sandy Liang and Cynthia Rowley sent dresses, coats and matching sets down their runways in billowy quilted bliss. For the first time, I started to see the look as flattering.

Of course, I was apparently quite late to the party—Aritzia’s Super Puffs brought back puffer coats seasons prior. Step off the subway in Soho and you’ll almost always find a line outside of Super World NYC, an entire store that sells exclusively Aritzia puffer coats. There’s a full-blown Aritzia down the street, for crying out loud! But the puffers alone have drummed up enough interest that they had to call in backup, and so a store specifically for outerwear was born.



The Duvet Puffer Short $275


Buy Now

That said, the Super Puffs didn’t appear to me nearly as much as the store’s Babaton Duvet Puffer , a goose-down wrap puffer jacket I could slip into moments after leaving bed and still feel as if I was bundled up under the sheets. It was the perfect combination of cozy and chic, and I found myself opting for it on the reg over my once-beloved longline wool coats.

But what makes a puffer a duvet puffer , you ask? It’s a special kind of squish that gives you the look of the Michelin Man, but a much more malleable feel. I don’t feel stuffed into my Babaton Duvet Puffer the way I tended to overheat in the puffers of my past.

While ridiculously warm, duvet puffers are more lightweight than the usual suspects, as if you truly wrapped a puffy, dreamy duvet around your body and hit the town.



Jemma Puffer $385


Buy Now

Eager to buy more duvet-style puffers, my next move was something a bid edgier, as my Cloud Pink Babaton one was sickly-sweet. This brought me to the Apparis Jemma Puffer in black vegan leather. It had just the right duvet-inspired puff and the perfect lightweight-but-warm feel, and I’ve been fighting the urge to shop it in all its other colorways (Read: the Camel !!!).

It’s wild to believe, but I have finally renounced my anti-puffer beliefs. Blame it on the frigid NYC temperatures or my desire for a new outerwear look, but I’m all in on duvet puffers as the trend of the season—and you can be, too. Duvet puffers don’t all have the same look, but they guarantee that perfect comfy squish that feels like you’re sleeping in under the covers, when you’re really on the subway commuting to the office. Cringe.

Below, read on to shop a few favorites in addition to the ones I mentioned above.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Amazon is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Heavyweight Puffer Jacket with Drawstring Waist

Kendall Jenner was just spotted in a metallic puffer on a recent snowboarding trip, so I’m all about a specialty sheen! This delightful Amazon Essentials puffer comes in a dreamy rose gold, and even has a cinched waist if you’re still scared of shapeless puffer silhouettes.



Heavyweight Puffer Jacket with… $59.10


Buy Now

Duvet Puffer

Maybe some of you don’t sleep with duvets that are quilted, but still want to feel like you’re cozied up under the covers all day? Everlane’s Duvet Puffer skips the quilted striping but doesn’t skimp on comfy, puffy goodness.



Duvet Puffer $148 (was $248)


Buy Now

Short Puffer Coat

This Nap Loungewear coat is, with no comparison, my vision of the perfect duvet puffer. Right down to the crisp white hue to mimic my sheets!

Short Puffer Coat $99


Buy Now

Recycled Padded Duvet Coat

Perfectly in line with this season’s trending chocolate brown hue, this Missguided duvet coat (on sale now!) is a steal for under $60.

Recycled Padded Duvet Coat $56 (was $113)


Buy Now

Puffy Quilted Parka Down Jacket

This Gentle Herd pick comes in three colors (including saturated orange) and has the same duvet-style collar that keeps me cozy without feeling trapped.

Puffy Quilted Parka Down Jacket $129


Buy Now

Midi Hooded Overcoat

Out of all the longline puffers I love, this one feels part duvet, part sleeping bag—the perfect snuggly blend.

Midi Hooded Overcoat $89


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0dtUzJlN00

Lifestyle
