Ticket Prices Are Rising at Popular Museums and Theme Parks—Here's Which Ones Rose the Most Over the Last 4 Years

In honor of National Hot Sauce Day and the peak of hot sauce shopping season (which happens to correlate with a popular football game), grocery shopping app Instacart decided to look at the data about how we all consume the spicy stuff. According to a poll, 74 percent of American adults put hot sauce on their food – and 67 percent of the respondents described themselves as "passionate about their favorite brand." But, it seems, a whole lot of them share the same favorite brand: Huy Fong Sriracha. It ranked number one as the most popular hot sauce in 31 out of 50 states. Coming up behind was Frank's RedHot, the top sauce in 14 states and also the number two overall seller nationally, according to Instacart's own analysis of purchases placed on its platform. Cholula, Burman's and Tapatio round out the rest of the top five hot sauce brands in America's bag.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO