BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 45 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites as part of an initiative to get more children in the state vaccinated. "The best way to keep our children safe is to make sure they're vaccinated," Hochul said. "If you're a parent that has hesitated to get your child vaccinated, now is the time. More than 1.5 million children are already vaccinated in New York State, which has been a critical tool for keeping our schools open, so sign your children who are 5 years or older up for their shot today."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO