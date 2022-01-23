ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger on playoff doubters: 'It's disrespectful'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

One of the storylines going into Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans was the Bengals’ ability to slow down the top-seeded Titans’ running game, specifically the one many consider to be the best back in the NFL.

D.J. Reader and the rest of the Bengals’ defense held the Titans to 140 rushing yards in Cincinnati’s 19-16 win at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee still averaged 5 yards per carry, but the Bengals held Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to just 62 yards on 20 carries in his first game since October.

Henry missed nine games this season after suffering a foot injury in Week 8. Still, some doubted whether the Bengals would be able to slow down the NFL’s rushing champion from a season ago.

Asked afterward if that kind of talk leading up to the game mattered to the Bengals’ defense, Reader didn’t hold back.

“It’s personal. It matters to you every time,” said Reader, a defensive tackle at Clemson from 2012-15. “You’re human. Man, woman, anything, you want somebody to doubt you and your ability to do your job? As a journalist, you want somebody to doubt you and your ability to do your job? No. It’s disrespectful.

“You’ve got to go out there, get it and take it. You’ve got to earn respect, though. We get it. So we’re going to keep chopping at the wood like we’ve been doing.”

Reader and the Bengals will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

