Losing four of their last six games, the Toronto Raptors find themselves back at the .500 mark and ninth place in the East — right in the heart of the play-in tournament. Obviously, to get out of this morass of mediocre teams, they’ll need to start beating those above them in the standings (whether you want to be in the play-in tournament instead of an improved lottery spot is a topic for another day). One of those teams is the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO