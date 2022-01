The University of Saint Joseph men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as Scholar All-America Teams, it was announced by the association on Tuesday. The men and women posted fall team GPA’s of 3.18 and 3.31, respectively, to earn the honors. In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the honor. Those with a GPA of 3.3 or higher will now become eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.

