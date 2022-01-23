ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok’s Most Famous Couples: See Which Influencers Are Still Together

By Shelby Stivale
Finding love online. Some of TikTok’s biggest stars have made headlines for their romantic relationships — but only a few influencers have formed lasting relationships.

Dixie D’Amelio, for one, has proved the haters wrong by going the distance with Noah Beck. The Connecticut native started dating the Sway House member in September 2020, following her public split from ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson. At first, they decided to keep things under wraps, but after a month together, Beck revealed that he and D’Amelio were more than friends.

“There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff,” Beck recalled in an October 2020 YouTube video. “So, basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. … I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there — and she knew what was happening, I think. Then, I just popped the question.”

D’Amelio received backlash from social media users during the early days of their relationship. After the couple teamed up for a December 2020 YouTube video in which they both took a lie detector test, some commenters claimed the “Psycho” singer wasn’t reciprocating Beck’s love for her.

Months later, she addressed the negative comments that stemmed from the lie detector test video during an April 2021 episode of her YouTube series, The Early Late Night Show.

“I’m very emotional. I get very upset easily, so I was a little upset with him with some of his answers, which ended up not even being true,” D’Amelio explained at the time. “I just wasn’t ready to put my heart out there like that. I feel like over these past six months, I’ve gradually been able to do that more. So, that’s why I think I came off a little rude in the lie detector test. You just live and learn.”

The budding songstress and former soccer star have continued to show off their love to their millions of followers via social media. The duo even spoke candidly about the public’s perception of their relationship during an episode of Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, which premiered in September 2021.

“People saying, ‘I won’t believe in love if they don’t last’ — that’s a lot of pressure coming from people,” D’Amelio explained. “Because we’re doing the best we can to just be our happiest selves in our relationship, and now we feel like people rely on our relationship.”

