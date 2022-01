If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Pre-market futures are up again this morning, but before we begin to holler from the rooftops that our near-term bearishness is indeed a thing of the past, we’re going to wait and see what happens from here. Both the Dow and the Nasdaq are +145 points at this hour, while the S&P 500 is +23. All market indexes are well off their recent highs, with the the Nasdaq currently in “correction territory.”

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO