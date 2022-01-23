ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I made corn on the cob with 5 different appliances, and the air fryer made it taste like popcorn

By Chelsea Davis
 4 days ago

I made corn on the cob using an air fryer, microwave, toaster oven, pressure cooker, and stove.

  • I made corn on the cob with an air fryer, microwave, toaster oven, pressure cooker, and stove.
  • The effort level across the methods was similar, but the toaster oven and stove were the easiest.
  • The air-fried corn was my favorite because there was minimal cleanup and it had a roasted flavor.

Most people opt to grill corn on the cob when given the chance. But if you live in an area where fires are prevalent or you simply don't have a grill, there are other options.

I tried cooking corn in an air fryer , microwave, toaster oven, instant pot, and on the stove .

Read on to find out which methods were my favorite and worth doing again.

I started off with the toaster oven

I wrapped the corn in foil.

Using a recipe from the vegetarian blog Toaster Oven Love , I first made some corn in a preheated toaster oven.

I wrapped a cob tightly in aluminum foil and stuck it on the rack for 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

I didn't know you could make corn in a toaster oven.

This method was super simple and had no cleanup. The corn was juicy, a little crunchy, and full of flavor.

I would definitely use this method again.

Next, I tried the more traditional method of boiling corn

It came out extremely juicy.

Another simple method for making corn on the cob is heating up a pot of salted water and boiling your corn for five minutes.

The corn kernels burst in my mouth when I bit in.

The corn couldn't have been easier to make. But it took time for the water to come to a boil, so it was longer than some other methods.

The third method involved a pressure cooker

I used the pressure-cooking setting.

I wanted to try making corn in my multi-cooker, so I modified a slow-cooker recipe from the blog Spend With Pennies .

Instead of cooking the corn for three hours (which seemed way too long for the simple dish), I placed 2/3 cup water in the bottom of the pot and used the pressure-cooker feature on high.

I cooked the corn for 12 minutes, which was an automatic preset for vegetables on my machine.

Depending on the settings, cooking time will vary.

The corn came out very juicy, but it tasted a bit overcooked.

The kernels also tasted watery in comparison to other cooking methods, and after they cooled, they deflated a bit.

For the next method, I broke out my air fryer

I just used olive oil.

For this technique, I used a recipe from the meal blog Best Recipe Box .

I coated each corncob in olive oil and stuck them in a preheated air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes, flipping halfway.

The kernels were lightly browned.

This method made the tastiest corn.

The kernels were slightly browned and the corn had a hint of a popcorn flavor .

It was juicy and sweet, and it tasted a little roasted, which was different from all the other methods.

For the last method, I microwaved the corn in its husk

I’ve never cooked corn in its husk before.

This method was, again, super easy.

All I did was stick the corn (still in its husk) in the microwave for four minutes. Then I used a towel to pull the husk back, which revealed perfectly cooked corn.

The microwave method tasted delicious

This technique required zero preparation or cleanup and tasted really good.

It was juicy and a bit on the crunchier side. I also think cooking the corn in the husk gave it a stronger flavor.

Each method was easy and tasty, but the air-fried corn was sublime

The air fryer produced my favorite corn because of the sweet, roasted notes and popcorn-like taste.

My next favorite was the toaster oven, then the microwave, and then boiling the corn.

The pressure cooker gets last place because I couldn't easily find the right setting, and it ended up overcooked.

Read the original article on Insider

