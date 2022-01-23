ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Income-Oriented Strategies to Protect and Grow Wealth in the Market

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what 2022 reveals, the time is always right to make smart, long-term investments to build wealth and protect what you have. It's vital to have a strategy and disciplined approach — with an eye on the long term to allow for the power of compounding. Investing in high-quality dividend...

NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: Where the Strength Is in This Market

Let's talk about three data points since that nerve-wracking Fed meeting yesterday that help explain why the central bank is doing what it's doing. (1) GDP. It just surged nearly 7% last quarter, versus the 5.5% estimate. For the year, the economy grew at 5.7%. And that's in "real," ex-inflation terms. Add in the price gains, which were 4% for the year the way Commerce calculates it, and it means nominal GDP surged nearly 10% last year. That's way higher than the 4% pace it was meagerly advancing last decade, when the Fed had to keep reversing course on its tightening plans. And keep in mind, as of this moment, the Fed is still doing quantitative easing! For an economy booming 10%, and a prime-age employment-to-population ratio that has recovered in just two years to 79% as of December--something it took seven years to reach last decade, despite a higher starting point, as MKM's Michael Darda keeps pointing out. "In short, the Fed is behind the curve," he writes.
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
Stina P

How to best protect and grow your retirement savings

Are you looking into safe ways to protect your retirement savings and set your account up for future growth?. As proven for millennia, the safest way to protect your retirement savings from a collapse of the dollar and for future growth is by rolling over parts of your IRA into physical gold.
infosecurity-magazine.com

UK Government Announces New Cyber Strategy to Protect Public Sector

The UK government has unveiled its first ever cybersecurity strategy, which aims to protect essential public sector services from being shut down by hostile threat actors. In a speech in London today, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay announced £37.8m in funding to help local authorities boost their cyber-resilience. This will protect essential services and data, such as housing benefits, voter registration, electoral management, school grants and the provision of social care.
The Press

Centura Wealth Advisory brings sophisticated wealth management, investments, and tax planning strategies to their high-net-worth clients.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego headquartered wealth manager Centura Wealth Advisory is rapidly expanding into new markets. The Q4 2021 addition of Roby Kotcamp, CFP® added Arizona to the firm's ever-increasing sphere of influence and now, with the addition of Seth Meisler, they are pleased to be adding Minnesota.
Seeking Alpha

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy 4Q 2021 Letter

The Miller Income Strategy returned 2.13% (net of fees) in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 0.66% for its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Ruminations on Returns, Rates and the World’s Biggest Buyer. The Miller Income Strategy returned 2.13% (net of fees) in the fourth quarter...
Seekingalpha.com

Let Your Retirement Income Grow For Decades With 7% Yield: RVT

Persistent red-hot inflation means a rotation from growth to value is imminent. With today's pick we are exploiting a mispricing in the market – specifically, the large valuation gap between "Value" stocks and "Growth" stocks. Recently we have been discussing increasing inflation and how that creates a risk to Growth stocks. By definition, in an inflationary environment money today is worth more than money next year. The rotation to Value stocks started early in 2021, and took a pause in the second half as the market discounted inflation risk. With inflation rearing its head again, the rotation to Value will resume and be a defining market driver in 2022. Our pick today will position to profit from that tailwind.
Seekingalpha.com

Retirement Strategy: JEPI Adds Income To An Equity Allocation

JEPI is an ETF that intends to provide a significant portion of the returns associated with the S&P 500 Index, but with less volatility and a monthly income distribution. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a reasonable supplement to a core or total market equity allocation within a tax advantaged retirement account. JEPI holds a diversified portfolio of U.S. large cap stocks, and it seeks to generate monthly income through both dividends and the selling of covered calls. The ETF has a total cost of 0.35 percent, but it also currently yields about eight percent, with monthly distributions.
