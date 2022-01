I run ahead of wolves, crossbowmen, bears, and a militia unit, ready to unleash at least one fireball on my enemies before the lines make contact. After I use around a quarter of my mana, I settle back and let my troops finish the fight. I get a good chunk of money and some supplies, and I am already thinking about the next location I want to visit. Should I try to run a quest for another hero? Maybe escort some caravans? Find some extra resources and raid a few mines? There’s plenty of freedom here and many ways to become rich and powerful.

