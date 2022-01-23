The military technique that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes

Do you spend hours upon hours trying to get to sleep?

If you’re someone that struggles to switch off when it comes to bedtime, you might want to try the military technique, which claims to be able to help you fall asleep within two minutes of shutting your eyes.

The technique was shared on TikTok by fitness guru Justin Agustin, who called it “mind-blowing”.

“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening – sleep for a soldier is crucial,” he explained.

“According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 100% of their reflexes and focus, which we all know decreases with the lack of sleep.”

To start with, take some deep breaths and start relaxing each and every part of your body – from head to toe.

“Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead,” Justin explained.

“Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing. Now go down to your neck and your shoulders.

“Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers.”

While doing this, imagine a warm sensation going from your head down to your fingertips, before going fro your heart to your toes.

“Now, take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet,” he added.

During the technique, it’s important to try and clear your mind of any thoughts and/or stresses.

To do this, think of two scenarios.

“One – you’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you,” Justin said.

“Two – you’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room.”

And, if at any point you feel yourself getting distracted, repeat the words “Don’t think, don’t think, don’t think” for 10 seconds.

“You’re supposed to practice every night for six weeks,” he concluded.

“Apparently, 96% of people who mastered this technique are actually able to fall asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes.”

Among people commenting on the post were those who were quick to state that the technique really works.

“I’m a military brat and was taught this,” one woman wrote. “I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this. it definitely works.”

“My doctor taught me this technique with slight variations when I had insomnia due to PTSD,” another added. “Trust me it works 100% once you get it down.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.