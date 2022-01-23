ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elvis Costello and the Imposters: The Boy Named If review – the glory days recaptured

By Phil Mongredien
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2bzI_0dtUvdnH00
Full circle… Elvis Costello.

Four-and-a-half decades into a constantly evolving career, Elvis Costello seems to have come full circle. After the lavish reissue of 1979’s Armed Forces in 2020, and last summer’s reappraisal of This Year’s Model with Spanish-language guest singers, The Boy Named If also locates itself very firmly in Costello’s late-70s/early-80s purple patch.

There’s a real punch to most of the 13 songs here, the Imposters rocking hard and rolling back the years to infuse the taut arrangements with real urgency. Winning melodies abound, particularly on Mistook Me for a Friend and the title track, about an imaginary friend who can be blamed for all of one’s misdeeds. As ever with Costello, there is a richness to the lyrics, and as on 2018’s Look Now, his protagonists are on occasion female: the pretty tune of The Difference conceals a kernel of darkness, with an abused daughter committing patricide.

Equally thought-provoking is Paint the Red Rose Blue, which details the death of a relationship (this time from a male perspective). Even when the tempo drops, the quality doesn’t, the rich imagery of Trick Out the Truth being a case in point. Effortlessly classy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let’s Eat Grandma review – a sparkling testament to sisterhood

In 2016, Norwich-based childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth – AKA Let’s Eat Grandma – were so close that they often pretended they were twins. A lot has changed since the early days of this uncanny, left-field pop duo. Taking to the stage at a tightly packed XOYO, they have grown to be individuals, Walton in diamante-spangled blue velour, grinning, poised and assured around the stage; and Hollingworth in black, saturated with gold and silver sequins, initially a little more demure and reserved behind her synths.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Costello
NME

Elvis Costello says he doesn’t like modern rock music

Elvis Costello has admitted he doesn’t “like” much modern rock music because “the beat is so square”. Costello was asked by Rolling Stone what still attracted the rock veteran to writing guitar music, with the singer replying “I don’t like much rock music. I like rock & roll. I think if you lose the roll part, a lot of the fun goes out of it.”
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Elvis Costello rocks out from the back porch

NEW YORK (AP) — Elvis Costello’s 32nd album rings with the sound of a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other to produce a joyful noise. Yet that’s all a mirage. Costello and his three-piece band, the...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Elvis Costello Says No One Calls Him ‘Elvis’ Anymore

Elvis Costello will probably always be the second-most famous "Elvis" in the world. That said, Costello maintains that no one calls "Elvis" anymore. While promoting his newly-released album, The Boy Named If, Rolling Stone asked about the lyric in the album's single "Farewell, OK," that mentions "Elvis in the velvet hereafter." Costello was asked what his relationship to his stage name is these days.
CELEBRITIES
xpn.org

Elvis Costello is still trying to grow up

The phrase "young at heart" is a clichÃ©, but when it comes to Elvis Costello, it really does apply. The Boy Named If is a trip through the inner life of a young person growing up full of imagination and self-discovery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glory Days#The Boy#Red Rose#Armed Forces
WNYC

Listening Parties with Elvis Costello and Bonobo, Vivian Maier Biography

Elvis Costello's new album, The Boy Named If, will appeal especially to fans of the singer-songwriter's Attractions-era rock and roll records. Costello also recently released a Spanish-language version of his 1978 album, This Year's Model. Costello joins us for a Listening Party, and to read some short stories from the book that accompanies the new album.
CELEBRITIES
shepherdexpress.com

The Boy Named If by (Capitol) by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello has resisted the “institution” status foisted upon other senior-citizen singer-songwriters—including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young—not just by delving into opera, ballet, classical-quartet composition (with the Brodsky Quartet) and classic-pop collaboration (with Burt Bacharach), but also by regularly issuing astringent reminders of his rock ‘n’ roll intelligence.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Costello Wants To Ban His Own Song For Having Slur

Back in 1979, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Elvis Costello introduced listeners to his song “Oliver’s Army,” his highest-charting single that Costello now urges radio stations to drop because the lyrics contain the n-word. Inspired by the Troubles of Northern Ireland, the song is a criticism of the socioeconomic...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

New this week: 'Peacemaker,' Elvis Costello and Macbeth film

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. In Joel Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
MOVIES
theaquarian.com

On The Record: David Bowie’s ‘Brilliant Adventure’ Plus Elvis Costello’s ‘The Boy Named If’

Shortly before cancer ended David Bowie’s life in 2016, his record company began issuing a series of box sets that deliver remasters of his studio albums alongside previously unreleased concert and studio material. First came Five Years (1969–1973), then Who Can I Be Now? (1974–76), A New Career in a New Town (1977–1982), Loving the Alien (1983–1988), and now Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001).
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

Elvis Costello Thinks Rock Has Lost Its ‘Roll’

Modern rock has plenty of fans, but don't count Elvis Costello among them. Rolling Stone asked Costello for his thoughts on today's music climate and what attracts him – or doesn't. "I don’t like much rock music," he said. "I like rock 'n' roll. I think if you lose the roll part, a lot of the fun goes out of it.”
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Garcia Peoples & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Garcia Peoples, The Lumineers, Jamestown Revival and Broken Social Scene. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Elvis Costello & The Attractions ‘Trust’: A Dark Masterwork

Elvis Costello’s fifth album and fourth with the Attractions captures the quartet at a potent but troubled peak, its title a loaded, ironic signifier. Trust is non-existent for tortured characters enduring or enacting betrayals, deceptions and delusions that cast complicated shadows. Granted, Costello had traded in dark themes from the outset of his career; the songs were darker yet on this, the first of two full-lengths released in 1981. The Attractions played with an agility honed by extensive touring and previous studio sets, but behind the scenes, tensions were surfacing between members.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy